'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Prince Harry Alleges Prince Charles And Camilla Wanted To Literally Change Catherine's Name When She Married William
Prince Harry claims in his new book that his father, Prince Charles, and Camilla wanted to alter Catherine's name after she married Prince William.
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
'Doctor Who': What Happened to Donna Noble?
Doctor Who is on the cusp of celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary later this year. The upcoming 60th-anniversary specials for the longest-running sci-fi show in television history not only marks the grand homecoming of the beloved David Tennant, who will appear as The Fourteenth Doctor, but also Catherine Tate, who once more reprises her role as Donna Noble. Tennant’s return to the franchise was a surprise, but Catherine Tate’s return as Donna Noble was equally surprising. But who is Donna Noble? Why did she and The Tenth Doctor ultimately have to part ways? We’re going to explore the significance of their friendship, their relationship dynamic, Donna's eventual fate, and why the reunion of The Doctor and his “best friend” is so special.
‘Hunters’ Cast and Character Guide
The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.
'Dune: Part 2' Adds Tim Blake Nelson
With the film set to debut later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two grows even more prominent as a Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped. He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
‘M3GAN’ Ending Explained: No One Messes With This Digital Doll
Even before the film’s release, M3GAN was a success. Thanks to exciting trailers and a wacky marketing strategy, we just couldn’t get enough of the new plastic, metal, and horror sensation. Now that the movie is finally available in theaters, fans everywhere can finally realize the hype was well deserved. That’s because the year has barely started, but we already have one of the best horror movies of the decade. M3GAN is a delight from start to end, so much so that it’s easy to feel like your brain is overflowing with joy while we stand in theaters with big and dumb smiles. So, now that the film is available, it’s time to refactor our memory and analyze everything that happened at M3GAN’s ending.
10 Essential Movies by Agnès Varda, Ranked According to Letterboxd
French director and photographer Agnès Varda may not be with us anymore, but her work will endlessly remain some of the best, most visually alluring and touching pieces of art that have ever graced the big screen. An extremely gifted precursor of the French New Wave style during the 1960s, Varda successfully made a name for herself by boldly carving her filmmaking legacy throughout the years, enduring as one of the most iconic and impactful movie directors today.
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Love 'The Bad Batch'? Check Out 'Republic Commando' Next
The Clone Wars was hailed as a breakthrough within the Star Wars franchise for the way in which the clone soldiers were fleshed out and given unique personalities. While the clones had been nothing but identical troopers in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dee Bradley Baker’s incredible voicework explored countless different characters with different perspectives, idiosyncrasies, and destinies. The current Disney+ series The Bad Batch continues after the end of The Clone Wars, and follows a group of genetically enhanced clones that defy the orders to execute Order 66. While it’s exciting to see how the franchise has evolved in its depiction of these characters, their journey was chronicled first in the Republic Commando video game and novels from the Legends era.
'Devotion': Glen Powell Reveals How He Brought Jesse Brown's Story to Life in New Featurette [Exclusive]
In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.
Why Haven't We Gotten a Squirrel Girl TV Show?
The history of Squirrel Girl's absence from the live-action MCU is tumultuous and ultimately disappointing — and we've gotten so close! The Unbeatable rodent-based hero has obtained some popularity in mainstream comics for her old-fashioned optimism, unorthodox approach to crime fighting, and fourth-wall-skimming tone. Yet as of this writing, Squirrel Girl has neither a television nor a feature film debut in the MCU, even as her fanbase demands it.
