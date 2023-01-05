Read full article on original website
Carmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25
MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 (E25.AX) for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday.
How changes in supply chain finance disclosure could impact shippers
A recent rule change requiring the disclosure of the use of supply chain finance programs could alter how buyers and suppliers, both of which are considered shippers in the freight world, operate and how investors perceive them. Supply chain finance, or reverse factoring, is a short-term arrangement allowing buyers to...
John Deere will allow US farmers to repair their own equipment
"Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs."
Is ChatGPT-like AI coming to your supply chain? – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is looking at the rise of AI in logistics; the “Doomsday Clock” ticking on container contracts; starting a fleet in ‘23; and how tech is expediting LTL. Plus, a review of the new trucking thriller “Candy Land;” exploding...
Aurora approaches autonomous truck finish line
As Class 8 autonomous trucking draws nearer, terms like operational design domain, safety case and feature complete show up often in company communications. The first mention of “feature complete” was in May, when former TuSimple CEO and co-founder Xioadi Hou used it on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.
Port Houston moving forward with container dwell fees after delay
After two months of delays, Port Houston will begin implementing dwell fees at its two container terminals starting Feb. 1. The fees are aimed at shipping companies that allow their containers to stay too long at the Texas port’s crowded marine facilities and keep goods moving efficiently to the consumers in the region, authorities said.
Alibaba shares hit 6-month high after Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group, amid a broad rally in Asian shares
Alibaba share rose 9% after news emerged that Ma was ceding control of Ant Group, following China's crackdown on tech companies.
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
FedEx Freight adds returns to home delivery portfolio
FedEx Freight, FedEx Corp.’s less-than-truckload unit, said Friday that it has added returns to the services offered by its FedEx Freight Direct business, which handles residential and commercial deliveries of big and bulky items ordered online. The returns service will be available for pickups that don’t require appointments, or...
December jobs report shows signs of sputtering in truck transportation industry
The December employment report for the truck transportation sector showed an industry that is marking time on employment levels but in which the trends seem to be pointing down. Seasonally adjusted employment in the sector in December came in at 1,601,500 jobs. That’s an increase of 2,100 jobs from a...
Private equity adds another piece at Port of Charleston
Middle-market private equity firm NOVA Infrastructure announced the acquisition of port services provider ATS Logistics. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, ATS is touted as the biggest drayage provider by volume serving the Port of Charleston. Its network includes 205,000 square feet of warehouse space, where it performs cross-docking, transloading and other distribution services. The company also boasts the only centralized examination station for customs clearance at the port.
Coast is (almost) clear as port congestion fades even further
What a difference a year makes. At this time in 2022, over 100 container ships were stuck waiting off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, with around 150 off all North American ports combined. Now, there are almost no ships waiting in Pacific waters and increasingly few off the East and Gulf coasts.
Chicago O’Hare labor deal minimizes risk of supply chain upheaval
Cargo service provider Alliance Ground International has reached agreement with a major union on terms for approaching workers about becoming their bargaining representative, averting a potential disruption of cargo shipments at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airport authority notified about 20 cargo airlines Friday that the ground handling agent...
4 Class I railroads seek stay of federal order for rate disputes
CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and the U.S. subsidiaries of Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) argue that STB’s deadline for the Class I railroads to commit to a five-year arbitration program as prescribed in STB’s December order is too soon. They contend...
Tender acceptance at all-time high level for the holidays
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA Seasonality View. The national Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) failed to rise above 6% during the week of Christmas for the first time in its five-year history. With little to no disruption to carrier networks, the spot market will become a wasteland of discount freight in what is typically the slowest time of the year for domestic trucking. And while shippers may breathe a sigh of relief with transportation sourcing, the implications are not all that rosy.
Air Canada loses cargo VP to US regional carrier
Air Canada cargo chief Jason Berry is leaving after two years to return to Seattle-based Alaska Air Group as vice president of operations at regional carrier Horizon Air, the parent company announced Thursday. Less than a month ago, Air Canada was hailing Berry’s selection as “Cargo Executive of the Year”...
