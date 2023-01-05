ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Related
WCIA

Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting

Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bement Café burglarized, money stolen

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the structure. The fire […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was stabbed in the neck. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man missing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
WARRENSBURG, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
DECATUR, IL
FOX59

Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

