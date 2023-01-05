Read full article on original website
Related
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the structure. The fire […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was stabbed in the neck. The Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville, Illinois was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
Urbana sees over 60% drop in shots fired; but 3 families still mourn loved ones lost in 2022
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two months since an Urbana man was shot and killed, but his sister said things haven’t gotten any easier. The family of 24-year-old Taveon Davis is still waiting for his killer to be brought to justice. He’s one of three people who were murdered in the city last year. […]
WAND TV
CPD, local residents address violence after multiple shootings in 2023
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Within the first week of 2023, there have been multiple shooting incidents in the Champaign area. One shooting claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who has not been publicly identified yet. On January 5th, 2023, Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hills...
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
WAND TV
I-57 southbound down to one lane in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. As of 10:00 p.m., the left lane of I-57 has been opened. The right lane is still closed for recovery operations. WAND is working to learn...
WAND TV
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
WTHI
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
Teens arrested for string of Lafayette fires
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested for arson in a string of fires throughout Lafayette. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the string of arsons began on Sept. 17, 2020, and involved five separate fires with the most recent occurring on Jan. 2 on Olympia Drive. Police said the two teenagers are accused […]
Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
