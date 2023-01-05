Read full article on original website
Hackers could exploit ChatGPT to attack networks
Security experts have warned that ChatGPT could be employed by threat actors to gain hacking knowledge. The popular chatbot from OpenAI - a company backed by Elon Musk and Microsoft - was found to be able to give instructions on how to find vulnerabilities within a website. Researchers at Cybernews...
These were the worst ransomware attackers of 2022
The LockBit ransomware group, with its LockBit 3.0 encryptor, was the most prominent and damaging organization in the cybercrime community last year, a new report has claimed. Trustwave's “year in review” lookback claims LockBit 3.0 kept its status as the most infamous ransomware (opens in new tab) player due to high payments that recruit experienced malicious actors, constant purchasing of new exploits, as well as a bug bounty program that offers high-paying bounties, which is allegedly a first for a ransomware group.
MegaCortex ransomware victims can now escape with a free decryptor
Antivirus company Bitdefender has released a decryptor for the MegaCortex ransomware family which enables victims to restore their data for free. The decryptor, developed in conjunction with Europol, the NoMoreRansom Project, the Zürich Public Prosecutor's Office, and the Zürich Cantonal Police, is a standalone executable that does not need to be installed and can locate encrypted files on a system automatically.
Rackspace confirms customer data was hit in ransomware attack
The hackers that attacked Rackspace in December 2022 did manage to access personally identifiable information on roughly two dozen customers, the company has confirmed following the forensic analysis of the event. Fortunately, there is no evidence that the data obtained during the attack was abused, it added. In December last...
VPNs are the #1 choice to browse the web anonymously, new data shows
As the time we spend online across all our digital devices grows, so do the risks of falling victim to cyberattacks. There were 82% more ransomware (opens in new tab)-related data leaks last year. Online censorship and internet shutdowns increased worldwide, according to Freedom House (opens in new tab). Still, too many big tech companies are abusing users' data.
VPN vs Cloudflare DNS: Which is best for privacy?
Cloudflare originally launched its new DNS resolver service, 1.1.1.1 way back in 2018. At the time, the company proudly claimed it to be the internet’s fastest, privacy-first consumer DNS service. This was very welcome news at the time and couldn’t have come any sooner. Back then, there was news...
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
What is cloud VPN and why is its popularity on the rise?
A VPN (opens in new tab), or Virtual Private Network, is a method of maintaining privacy and increasing security while you’re online by routing traffic through an encrypted tunnel to a server. This is infinitely better than connecting directly to an Internet Service Provider and there are plenty of best VPN (opens in new tab) options when you’re looking too.
Full fibre broadband rollout ramps up but adoption remains low
According to the latest data from Ofcom, more than 40% of UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband connections due to the "record pace" of the rollout. In its Annual Connected Nations Report, Ofcom revealed that 12.4 million households are now able to access full-fibre connections. This is an increase of 4.3 million from last year. However, although the rollout is continuing at pace, Ofcom also revealed that household adoption remains low. After all, only around 25 per cent of households that are serviced by full-fibre connections are opting to pay for them.
What is Wi-Fi encryption?
Wireless networking has become ubiquitous in our society, used in both homes and businesses alike to connect a wide variety of computing products. Wi-Fi at most homes requires a password (opens in new tab), if for no other reason that this gets enabled by default at the factory. However, many businesses, airports, schools, libraries and municipalities have open Wi-Fi, free for the taking to make it simple for anyone to log on to their network with a device.
Get Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre Extra broadband for £23.99/month now and receive a £50 Reward Card
If you want to start 2023 with a new and improved broadband deal, then we have found one that might be just what you need. New customers can now get Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre Extra broadband (66Mpbs) (opens in new tab) for £23.99 per month on an 18-month contract. Better still, if you sign up now, you get a £50 Plusnet Reward Card as a thank you.
I grabbed 1.5TB cloud storage for free for life: Here’s how
(Update: 7/1/2023): The table is no longer available so I copied and pasted the entirety of the document below. Apologies for the inconvenience. As of January 2023, we have recorded 34 free cloud storage providers with a combined capacity of almost 1.5TB. The majority of these providers are based in Europe and offer capacities between 1GB and a staggering 1TB.
Windows 11 figures are finally rising as businesses start to welcome upgrades
Enterprises such as Accenture and L’Oreal are leading the charge for Windows 11 adoption amongst businesses, and, although there’s still a long way to go, analysts aren’t concerned. The latest data from web analytics service Statcounter (via The Register (opens in new tab)) reveals that Windows 11...
Tabs are coming to Notepad in future Windows 11 update - but what's next?
If you've been waiting for tabs to arrive in Notepad, similar to File Explorer in a recent Windows 11 update, then you're in luck. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), Microsoft was working on this back in 2019 for Windows 10, but was shelved. However, with tabs in File Explorer already helping plenty of users and their workflow, mine included, it makes sense to have this feature in Notepad as well.
Snap is closing its Zoom video filter tool
Snap has announced (opens in new tab) that its Snap Camera tool, which enables users to apply video filters, will no longer be available to download or use from the end of this month. Originally launched in 2018, Snap Camera was initially designed to empower creators with new tools, and...
Ezviz DB2 Battery Video Doorbell review
EZVIZ’s DB2 video doorbell is ideal for those who might not need full-on security camera monitoring, but want to keep an eye on their property’s exterior. It’s simple to set up, has great battery life, and offers a good selection of features. Plus, the ability to save footage via a microSD card is a gift for those who would rather avoid paying for cloud storage. However, its app isn’t as slick as some, so you may have to spend time digging around to find what you want.
