According to the latest data from Ofcom, more than 40% of UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband connections due to the "record pace" of the rollout. In its Annual Connected Nations Report, Ofcom revealed that 12.4 million households are now able to access full-fibre connections. This is an increase of 4.3 million from last year. However, although the rollout is continuing at pace, Ofcom also revealed that household adoption remains low. After all, only around 25 per cent of households that are serviced by full-fibre connections are opting to pay for them.

2 DAYS AGO