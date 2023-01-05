Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
WBAY Green Bay
Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
doorcountydailynews.com
Van Pay, Steinhorst named Kewaunee County Fairests
The three candidates at Friday's Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Gala at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg impressed the whole crowd, which included three former Wisconsin State Fairests of the Fair. Fairest candidates Vanessa Van Pay and Lexi Nowak, and Junior Fairest candidate Jakayla Steinhorst started the completion...
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Lions Serve with Vision Screening
In cooperation with the Door County Public Health and Human Services Department, the six Lions Clubs of Door County screened school children this fall for vision problems. We screened 1,823 students with standard eye charts and 453 with an automated photorefractor. Of this total, 149 students were referred for professional examination.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Vigilante Vandalism in Sturgeon Bay?
At approximately 10:30 am on Dec. 23, we parked our bright blue Colorado truck to the right of the front door of Tadych’s MarketPlace on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. We came out of the store at 11 am. During that half hour, someone had taken a small object and punched a hole in the cover of our right-rear brake light. The damage does not sound like much, but the entire housing component must be replaced, and I must take the car to our dealer in Milwaukee using time I do not have.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after home burns down in Marinette
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Dispatch received numerous calls about a structure fire at 1:30 pm on January 6th. The fire was quickly confirmed to have set a home ablaze at 223 Terrace Avenue. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The Fire Department found the body of a...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Verification of Liquid Manure Spreading Quantities Is Needed
A Kewaunee County CAFO owner, manure hauler and crop/agronomist consultant were recently criminally charged by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Department of Natural Resources after investigating a case of severe overspreading of liquid manure on land, which eventually entered Lake Michigan. This manure reportedly contained large amounts of E. coli.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
wiproud.com
Afternoon structure fire in Wisconsin kills 54-year-old woman, authorities investigating
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are investigating an afternoon structure fire that left one woman dead. According to the Marinette Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., Marinette County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a possible structure fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. Marinette Fire...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 7, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 7, 2023.
