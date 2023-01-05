ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26G6A8_0k4bLZyV00
mega

Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry 's memoir, Spare , are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle 's dog Pula.

According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AA0Wc_0k4bLZyV00
mega

Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK! reported, the book contains several damaging allegations particularly against Prince William , as Harry claims his older brother poked fun at his anxiety, supported his 2005 Nazi costume and even attacked him during an argument over Meghan.

The former went down after William reportedly asked Harry to meet up at Nottingham Cottage, where he proceeded to call the actress "rude, difficult and abrasive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXbQz_0k4bLZyV00
mega

PRINCE HARRY RECALLS KING CHARLES' 'SADISTIC' JOKES ABOUT HIS 'REAL DAD' IN 'SPARE' MEMOIR

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry penned. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me . I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQzSD_0k4bLZyV00
mega

It was instances like these, as well as countless moments from his childhood, that led the mental health advocate to dub William as both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis."

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry told Good Morning America star Michael Strahan in a teaser for his upcoming interview, which is set to air on Monday, January 9.

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare ,'" he added, referencing how even before he left the monarchy, William was always deemed more important since he came before him in the line of succession.

No one in the monarchy has responded to Harry's book as of yet.

The Mirror reported on Harry's outing with Pula.

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Thinks His ‘Blue Box’ of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm for Meghan Markle’s 1st Pregnancy

His angel. Prince Harry revealed why he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, brought him luck during Meghan Markle’s first pregnancy. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled in his memoir, Spare, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, January 10, that he received two signs that he was going to be a first-time parent. The first one […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
The List

Here's How King Charles And Prince William Plan To Respond To Harry And Meghan's Series

The popular motto "Keep Calm and Carry On" is certainly followed by the British royal family. No matter what circumstances surround them, they know they have to present a calm and authoritative face before their citizens. Not even their own personal dramas can cause their stiff upper lips to tremble. If a member airs palace dirty laundry, it's frowned upon, but never answered with a royal diatribe. For instance, after Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah to discuss their decision to leave palace life, the late Queen Elizabeth's official reply was brief and composed. It declared that the "concerning" statements would be "taken very seriously" by the family, but added, "recollections may vary," indicating quiet disapproval of their accusations of racism.
SheKnows

The Royal Family Is Reportedly Finally 'Ready to Respond' to Prince Harry Once His Memoir is Published

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The launch of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is just around the corner (Jan. 10, 2023, to be exact) and the royal family is reportedly gearing up for the next round of headlines. While they remained mum about Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, they might not be so silent about his book. While King Charles III and the rest of the senior royals aren’t “terrified” by what the Duke of Sussex has to say, Harry will likely “throw in a few...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

180K+
Followers
6K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy