Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak

mega

Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry 's memoir, Spare , are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle 's dog Pula.

According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.

mega

Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK! reported, the book contains several damaging allegations particularly against Prince William , as Harry claims his older brother poked fun at his anxiety, supported his 2005 Nazi costume and even attacked him during an argument over Meghan.

The former went down after William reportedly asked Harry to meet up at Nottingham Cottage, where he proceeded to call the actress "rude, difficult and abrasive."

mega

PRINCE HARRY RECALLS KING CHARLES' 'SADISTIC' JOKES ABOUT HIS 'REAL DAD' IN 'SPARE' MEMOIR

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry penned. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me . I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

mega

It was instances like these, as well as countless moments from his childhood, that led the mental health advocate to dub William as both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis."

"There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry told Good Morning America star Michael Strahan in a teaser for his upcoming interview, which is set to air on Monday, January 9.

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare ,'" he added, referencing how even before he left the monarchy, William was always deemed more important since he came before him in the line of succession.

No one in the monarchy has responded to Harry's book as of yet.

The Mirror reported on Harry's outing with Pula.