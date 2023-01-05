At approximately 10:30 am on Dec. 23, we parked our bright blue Colorado truck to the right of the front door of Tadych’s MarketPlace on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. We came out of the store at 11 am. During that half hour, someone had taken a small object and punched a hole in the cover of our right-rear brake light. The damage does not sound like much, but the entire housing component must be replaced, and I must take the car to our dealer in Milwaukee using time I do not have.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO