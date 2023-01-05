Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Verification of Liquid Manure Spreading Quantities Is Needed
A Kewaunee County CAFO owner, manure hauler and crop/agronomist consultant were recently criminally charged by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Department of Natural Resources after investigating a case of severe overspreading of liquid manure on land, which eventually entered Lake Michigan. This manure reportedly contained large amounts of E. coli.
Letter to the Editor: Vigilante Vandalism in Sturgeon Bay?
At approximately 10:30 am on Dec. 23, we parked our bright blue Colorado truck to the right of the front door of Tadych’s MarketPlace on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. We came out of the store at 11 am. During that half hour, someone had taken a small object and punched a hole in the cover of our right-rear brake light. The damage does not sound like much, but the entire housing component must be replaced, and I must take the car to our dealer in Milwaukee using time I do not have.
Vikings Defeated by Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team fell behind by 11 points at halftime Thursday before losing its Packerland Conference home game against Oconto, 67-61. The Vikings had three players score in double figures led by Jake Schar with a game-high 26 points. Carl Burgess added 16 points with Braden Sitte scoring 13 more.
Eagles Edge Wolves in Girls Hoops
After being tied 19-19 at halftime Thursday, Southern Door’s girls basketball team won its Packerland Conference home game against Algoma, 48-42. The Eagles’ Allianna Dufeck scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Payton Gilbertson added 10 points. The Wolves were led by Ryley Zimmerman...
Letter to the Editor: Remember Which Candidate You Voted For
For those who voted to reelect Sen. Ron Johnson, when the new Sister Bay/Liberty Grove fire truck saves your house, barn, business or life – or that of a friend, neighbor or family member – just remember that Johnson voted against the bill that paid for the truck, calling it “an abomination.”
