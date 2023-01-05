ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive Rookie TE

The Minnesota Vikings draft class in 2022 was the first of the tenure of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In the past, Adofo-Mensah worked as a Wall Street Commodity Trader, recently as assistant GM in Cleveland under Andrew Berry. His first draft class has been a huge disappointment, especially top picks Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth. On Friday, the Vikings waived rookie tight end Nick Muse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys finally pull Dak Prescott late in fourth quarter

Dak Prescott had one of the worst performances of his career, and mercifully, his day is done. The Cowboys finally pulled their quarterback down 26-6 with 5:19 left. They had nine three-and-outs with Prescott at the helm and gained only 163 yards. Prescott completed only 14 of 37 passes for...
NBC Sports

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings, “Rumours”, Leave Us Wanting More

What do the Vikings have in common with the classic Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours”? In a fit of desperation, I started thinking about this while contemplating my PurplePTSD column for this week. I’m not going to lie – it can bring a writer to the brink of insanity covering the 2022-23 Minnesota Vikings. How do you even form—and worse, retain—an opinion from which to write about this team?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

49ers display heartwarming support for Hamlin, Bills in Week 18

The 49ers are joining the NFL's efforts to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in heartwarming fashion. San Francisco outlined the number three in red paint at the 30-yard line at Levi's Stadium for Hamlin, who wears No. 3 for the Bills. Additionally, 49ers players warmed up for their tilt against the Arizona Cardinals in shirts that read "Love for Damar."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers win 10th straight, secure No. 2 seed

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have never been hotter heading into the postseason. But their 10-game win streak, which set a franchise record for consecutive victories to end of the regular season, means little now with the NFL playoffs set to begin. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien

The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions beat Packers at Lambeau Field, Seahawks clinch a playoff spot

The Seahawks are going to the NFL playoffs. After beating the Rams at home this afternoon, Seattle needed a little bit of help from the Lions to get into the postseason. Even though the Lions had only won three games on the road against Green Bay in their last 30 visits they got the job done tonight 20-16, thus ending the Packers’ season and clinching the No. 7 seed in the NFC for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA

