Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO