Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
eastidahonews.com
WSU students: Kohberger spoke up in class — except when Moscow killings were the topic
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Graduate school peers of Bryan Kohberger recall him as actively engaged in their Washington State University criminal justice and criminology program — someone who sought connections while also sharing little about his past in his first semester as a doctoral student. Kohberger — the...
Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'
Slain University of Idaho student's father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Bryan Kohberger is on his way to Idaho to face murder charges
Bryan Kohberger is on his way to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing to death four college students, a source told Fox News.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, to head to Moscow
Bryan Kohberger appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday and agreed to be taken to Moscow, Idaho, where he's charged with stabbing to death four college students.
Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13. Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho murders, booked into Idaho jail
MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students was back in Idaho and booked into the Latah County Jail, authorities said Wednesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, will face first-degree murder and burglary charges, KREM-TV reported. He is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were found in a house Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves shared with two other roommates, who were unharmed, according to CBS News.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kamiah man arrested in Kooskia
On January 4, 2023, around 1050 PM, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they performed a traffic stop on a grey pickup. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Joshua Mondragon, age 30, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony driving under the influence and cited for misdemeanor possession of an open container by driver.
Idaho State Police investigate head-on collision that happened on US 12
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police on January 5, 2023, at approximately 12:39 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision eastbound on US 12 at the intersection of US 12 and SH 3 near Arrow Bridge, Nez Perce County, Idaho. The roadway was closed and reduced to one lane for approximately 3 hours.
newsnationnow.com
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer
(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
koze.com
Eyewitness: Moscow Firefighters Battling Structure Fire (Photos)
MOSCOW, ID – An eyewitness tells KOZE News that firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon. “It is the house that is right behind the city hall,” Sharon Fitch says.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
