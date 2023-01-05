ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mma.org

Gov. Healey names key members of her team

Gov. Maura Healey has made key appointments to her team, recruiting state government policy veterans, including from her former Office of the Attorney General. Matt Gorzkowicz has been named as secretary of Administration and Finance, an office that plays the lead role in the development of the governor’s state budget proposals and includes the Division of Local Services, a key office for municipal officials.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Governor Healey creates first Climate Chief, Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience

BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to establish such a position at the cabinet level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address

In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law

Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Eversource customers brace for increased rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Chief Technology Officer to Step Down for Healey Administration Post

Harvard University Information Technology offices are located on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard Chief Technology Officer Jason Snyder will lead the Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, Governor Maura T. Healey ’92 announced Wednesday. “Secretary Snyder has decades of experience building strong teams...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market

THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

