Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
mma.org
Gov. Healey names key members of her team
Gov. Maura Healey has made key appointments to her team, recruiting state government policy veterans, including from her former Office of the Attorney General. Matt Gorzkowicz has been named as secretary of Administration and Finance, an office that plays the lead role in the development of the governor’s state budget proposals and includes the Division of Local Services, a key office for municipal officials.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey creates first Climate Chief, Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience
BOSTON – On the first full day of her administration, Governor Maura Healey signed an Executive Order establishing the position of Climate Chief and creating an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience within the Governor’s Office. Melissa Hoffer has been appointed as Massachusetts’ first Climate Chief. Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to establish such a position at the cabinet level.
5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address
In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Since when does winning by a slim margin mean the elected representative doesn’t get seated?
January 6, 2021 was a day that will never be forgotten—the day of the insurrection. The peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to democracy, and that day democracy ALMOST lost. The insurrection occurred after Trump’s several failed court cases and pressure campaigns to get state legislatures to fudge numbers,...
WCVB
Defender of U.S. Capitol, Massachusetts native Winston Pingeon, records his Jan. 6 memories in art
BOSTON — In the two years after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, a Massachusetts native has used his art to heal and record the memories of being outnumbered and attacked while working to defend the U.S. Capitol. "I'd like to say that being an artist is who I...
17 pictures from Gov. Maura Healey’s historic inauguration and celebration
History played out at the Massachusetts State House and TD Garden Thursday as Maura Healey was sworn in as Governor of Massachusetts. Healey became the first woman elected governor of the Commonwealth as well as the first open member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Here are photos...
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Tips For Selling Your House As Is in Massachusetts
Do you want to sell your house as-is, where-is? When most homeowners think about selling their home in as-is condition, they do not want to make any repairs or improvements to the property.
commonwealthmagazine.org
New England electricity markets very messy
OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Chief Technology Officer to Step Down for Healey Administration Post
Harvard University Information Technology offices are located on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. By Julian J. Giordano. Harvard Chief Technology Officer Jason Snyder will lead the Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, Governor Maura T. Healey ’92 announced Wednesday. “Secretary Snyder has decades of experience building strong teams...
Bad News For The Bay State–3rd Year In A Row Massachusetts Ranks In The Top 10 For This
I could be wrong, Berkshire County, but I feel that the results of a certain new study do not bode well for the future of the Commonwealth. Now, studies are by no means a prediction of the future, but still. These results make it look like our state is moving in the opposite direction of where it should be.
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market
THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
Comments / 0