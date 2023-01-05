Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Mardi Gras to be even more colorful in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
KPLC TV
Girl Scout cookie season has arrived
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new year doesn’t just return King Cakes to our diets but also signals the return of Girl Scout cookie season. With a tradition of cookie sales dating all the way back to 1917, the Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie orders for the first half of their sale beginning today, Jan. 6, and running through Feb. 9.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms arrive tonight, clearing out by Sunday afternoon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wet weather is on the way as we head into early Sunday morning. As the cold front to our northwest begins to move into the area, it will bring widespread showers and even a few storms starting Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Luckily any chance for severe storms is very low, but don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder as we wake up (or earlier). Heavier activity will begin to develop in northwestern parts of the area by Saturday evening, and will gradually move southeastward overnight. The heaviest rain looks to approach the Lake Charles vicinity sometime around 4 AM or so Sunday morning, and easternmost parts of the area an hour or two afterwards.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennie Finch Daigle: ‘Faith has played major role in who I am’
Sulphur resident and Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch Daigle was dubbed the “most recognizable softball player in the world” by the New York Times. She was the first woman to manage a professional baseball team when she served as guest manager for a day for the independent league Bridgeport Bluefish.
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
January 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for no headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule II. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000. Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for aggravated assault...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 5, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 5, 2023. Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor...
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: People ‘literally beating down doors’ to get into jail
A Lake Charles man who told deputies he needed a place to sleep and a meal broke a window on Wednesday at the Calcasieu Correctional Center in order to be arrested and incarcerated overnight. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the man, Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, threw a rock and...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Four minors in custody after Saturday night chase involving stolen vehicle ends in fiery crash, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors are in custody after a chase in Beaumont involving a stolen Hyundai ended in a crash and left the vehicle engulfed in flames. It happened Saturday, January 7, 2023 shortly after 11:30 p.m. Three boys and two girls were in a stolen Hyundai when Beaumont Police attempted to stop the vehicle, Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
KPLC TV
How to verify your doctor’s credentials
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most wouldn’t think twice about a doctor being who they say they are. But the recent arrest of a woman accused of posing as a Dermatologist in Oakdale might have you wondering how you can be sure. Dr. Brian Gamborg at the Family Medicine...
klax-tv.com
Lake Charles Memorial Health System Falls Victim to Ransomware Attack
The Lake Charles Memorial Health System fell victim to a data breach exposing sensitive medial data from more than 250,000 patients. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more on the breach and what victims can do about it. Tony Sabaj head of engineering at Check Point Software says, “The...
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
Comments / 0