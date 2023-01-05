ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Grocery Price Complaints

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5pc3_0k4bJChm00

Cardi B has responded to internet critics blasting the Grammy winner over her outrage at inflation costs.

The “Tomorrow 2” costar took to social media annoyed over how high groceries are currently priced, tweeting, “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside !!” The mother of two also complained about a head of lettuce now being $6 when it was one-third of that price months ago.

More from VIBE.com

She went on to issue a PSA for those believing she, as a rich person, has no right to complain about the price of goods.

“Let me tell y’all something. When I be complainin’ about food prices, and y’all motherf**kers be like ain’t you rich […] That just goes to show me when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon because you’re not budgeting,” Bardi explained.

Despite allegedly being worth $80 million, the Invasion Of Privacy phenom still gets a weekly breakdown of her household expenses and felt the need to speak out because she wonders how lower-income families are surviving.

“I wanna see for myself what the f**k sh*t is being spent on […] I’m seeing everything tripled up, so of course, Imma say something. The f**k?!,” she continued, visibly agitated. The Bronx native later mentioned that there’s a chance things can change because she has a large platform and urges others to air their frustrations as well.

When speaking on using her platform to bring awareness on select issues in a separate instance, Cardi told David Letterman on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , “I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx. A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

Comments / 47

oldschool94
3d ago

what backlash? she did not & was not lying? rich or Joe next door. she paying $7 for a dozen eggs. Maybe more depending on where she's residing. it's sad bread $4. And that's no name bread. it's crazy for sure

Reply(1)
22
Cheryl Cochran
2d ago

cardi b you are right for being upset because grocery prices are too high and I live in the hood and I'm upset as hell too about these grocery prices.

Reply(1)
16
FnnwthU
2d ago

the prices are high because diesel fuel is still $5 a gallon or higher. those prices get passed onto stores, which gets passed onto us. prices won't go down until the price of diesel fuel goes down.

Reply
5
Related
Vibe

Offset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids

Offset has shared snaps from his recent family ski trip, where the Migos rapper hit the “slopes” with wife Cardi B and their children. “The reason I gotta go hard,” Offset, 31, captioned Instagram photos of himself with his 13-year-old son, Jordan, and his 15-month-old, Wave Set, whom he shares with the “Up” rapper.More from VIBE.comKimbella Confirms Split From Juelz Santana After Three Years Of MarriageFivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking VideoPam Grier Planning Film With Cardi B Instead of bundling up for Tuesday’s freezing outdoor temps, the family instead headed to Big SNOW American Dream, an indoor...
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Vibe

Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice

Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
netflixjunkie.com

Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions

Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16

On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Vibe

Vibe

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy