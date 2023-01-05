ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

It Costs HOW MUCH To Move From California To Boise?

Californians do be movin' to Boise. In droves. Yes, some folks in California do make more money, but even if that's the case, can anyone even afford to move to Boise from California? We're not talking about once you move there, considering the cost of living, work commute, etc. We mean the actual process of paying to move from point A to point B. It's pricey.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Video Voyeurism Cases Suddenly A Popular Topic In Boise Right Now

Boise, Idaho - The Boise Police Department is searching for a person of interest in regard to an investigation into video voyeurism on November 26. The most basic definition of video voyeurism is the act of recording an individual in a private area without their consent. Continue reading for an update on the local Boise chiropractor who is set for trial for video voyeurism.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy

For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
STAR, ID
105.5 The Fan

Remarkable Movies Filmed In Idaho No Cares To Watch

I had no idea that these films were filmed in Idaho. I was reading an article that came out from Reader's Digest "The 20 Best Western Movies That Are Anything But Dusty" and that sparked the question, I wonder if any westerns were filmed in Idaho? After looking I discovered there were a ton of movies filmed in Idaho and some really good ones.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

10 Tremendous Concerts Boise is Excited to See in 2023

After nearly 100 BIG concerts came to Boise area concert venues like ExtraMile Arena, Ford Idaho Center, Knitting Factory and Revolution Concert House in 2022, it's safe to say that live music is BACK!. A good chunk of those concerts were shows that were rescheduled from their original 2020 or...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
CALDWELL, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy