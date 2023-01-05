ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Basketball Takes the Bark Out of the Huskies

Rye Boys Varsity Basketball took the bark out of the Harrison Huskies on Saturday at home. The Garnets polished their rivals 49-45. “Great rivalry game throughout!,” said Rye Boys Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach Bart Dinardo. “Rye withstood Harrison’s late flurry to secure the win. Balanced attack on both sides.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Tames the Westlake Wildcats

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball tames the Westlake Wildcats at home, doubling the opponent for a 45-21 win. “A full team effort to beat Westlake by a score of 45-21,” said Rye Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Margo Hackett. Game highlights included:. Paige Tepedino with 13 pts. Molly Kennedy with 8...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Hockey Delivers Private Lesson to Rye Country Day Wildcats

Rye Boys Varsity Hockey delivered a private lesson to the Rye Country Day Wildcats on Friday. The Garnets tamed the felines 6-3. “Enzo Weiss iced the game with his first varsity goal,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. Dempsey Brown led the scoring attack with a hat...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Swimming Lapped by Eastchester

Rye Boys Varsity Swimming and Diving was lapped by Eastchester on Friday. Eastchester parkway’ed Rye 89-63. “Rye Middle School diver Finn Hansen won the diving competition at the meet tonight with a score of 142.25,”said Rye Boys Varsity Swimming and Diving Coach Katie Konopka. “Rye Junior Will Soviero swam a personal best time in the 500 freestyle. Rye Neck senior Cameron Park had a strong 100 backstroke placing second in the event.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Eight Open Houses in Rye This Weekend (January 7-8)

There are eight open houses in Rye this weekend. 4 bed, 2.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm. 6 bed, 6.5 bath – open house Saturday 1:00pm – 3:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm – 3:00pm. 3 bed, 3 bath – open house Saturday 1:00pm –...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: William F. J. Fegan

“Kindness is the only service that will stand the storm of life and not wash out.”. It is with a profound sense of sadness we report the sudden passing of William Fegan while on vacation with his wife of 41 years, Maeve, and two sons, Bill and Brian. William arrived...
RYE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy