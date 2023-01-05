Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NBC Miami
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves
A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys
Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
Report: Giants will start QB Davis Webb in Week 18 matchup vs. Eagles
The Giants are set to rest several key starters and their backup quarterback in the Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. A former third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Webb has spent this season on the practice squad and turned down an opportunity to sign with the Dolphins in Week 18, just so he could showcase his talents against the Eagles.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 18 picks
The New York Giants (9-6-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 13.5-point road underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, preview, prediction, pick: Eagles look to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3)...
Comments / 0