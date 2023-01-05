Read full article on original website
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
"Salute my brother" - Draymond Green labels LeBron James to be the 'best' face of the NBA since the league's inception
Draymond Green once again emphasizes why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan, citing his heroics in the year 20 of his career.
"I'm not playing that much” - Luka Doncic confesses he doesn’t plan on playing long enough to chase LeBron James’ records
Luka Doncic recently spoke out on whether he'll stick around to chase LeBron James' records.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA
LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
"We’re just standing here waiting for LeBron" - How LeBron James' popularity ruined Buddy Hield's media experience in the 2018 All-Star Weekend
LeBron James' superb play and the narratives he's crafted helped propel the NBA to what it is today.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134
LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Game preview and injury report: Chicago Bulls look to end 12-game losing streak vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers beat the Bulls 114-109 in their last meeting on October 29.
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James met Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers won recently with the moment going viral on social media. Some fans took shots at Skip Bayless in the process.
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Bulls' Zach LaVine hits 11 3-pointers in 41-point performance vs. 76ers
LaVine posted the second-highest point total of his career on Friday night, bested only by a 49-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, which saw the 27-year-old knock down 13 three-pointers. In Friday's win, LaVine shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-13 from three. Per ESPN Stats and Info,...
