Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO