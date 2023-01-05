ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA

LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game

Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
