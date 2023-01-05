ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Report: Shane Beamer to Receive Huge Raise at South Carolina

The South Carolina coach earned a significant raise after two top 10 wins in 2022. View the original article to see embedded media. University of South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is set to receive a significant contract extension after an eight-win season that included two top 10 wins over Tennessee and Clemson, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low.
