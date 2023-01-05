Read full article on original website
BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him
The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea — floated by his own daughter — that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article … claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
State park campgrounds set record
AUGUSTA- Campers set a record for visits to Maine state park campgrounds last year. It furthers a trend that began during the covid-19 pandemic. Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands said in a statement that Maine State Park campgrounds recorded more than 319,000 visitor nights last year.
