thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks
Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
Bakersfield Californian
Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield
Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season. And it's not even close to being over.
Despite obligation to consider putting water back into Kern River, water agency sold excess for $10 million
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re all accustomed to the sight now – dirt, weeds and tire tracks where water should be flowing through the barren channel of the Kern River. What would you say, though, if you knew your tax dollars had paid to put water in that empty riverbed – but instead that water […]
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Damage aftermath across Kern County from the storm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm. “It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
Expect another round of rain beginning Saturday night in Kern County
We are going to see the start of more wet weather arrive tonight around Kern County. We had mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but rain will arrive late this evening into Sunday morning. Not a lot of rain expected with this storm, but a much wetter system arrives on Monday. This atmospheric river event could bring […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term
VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
Investigation underway following business fire in Tulare County
Investigators are trying to determine what started the flames on Road 210 and Avenue 288 near Exeter Friday night.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
KMJ
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 5, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to get a wanted gang member off the streets. Marshals are looking for Deshan Forbes, 38. He is a member of the East Side Crip street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery.
1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
Lightning strike causes transformer to explode in Visalia
Workers in Visalia captured the moment that a transformer was struck by lightning, leading to an explosion.
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
