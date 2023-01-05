ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford parks and rec reviewing permit to cut down dying oaks

Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting. Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Damage aftermath across Kern County from the storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In Kern County, the worst of the winds are over, but another storm could bring more rain by the weekend while many are still recovering from last night’s storm. “It was raining like I had never seen rain before,” said Minister of Delano Church of the Nazareth Ana Bell after she […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term

VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 5, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to get a wanted gang member off the streets. Marshals are looking for Deshan Forbes, 38. He is a member of the East Side Crip street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Accidental death among Kern’s youngest residents up over 80%: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is very grim news from Kern County’s Child Death Review Team. During the last five years, accidental death among Kern’s youngest population increased 86%. And natural death among Kern residents 18 and younger increased 80%, according to a study by the team. Suicide is up 60%. Although the percentage increases are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
GOSHEN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy