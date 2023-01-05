Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
KMJ
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Tulare that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County in the last week. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $351,246. The average price per square foot ended up at $198.
thesungazette.com
Sheriff Boudreaux sworn in for third term
VISALIA – Along with the county’s District Attorney, the Tulare County Sheriff took his oath of office for his third term. To start off the new year, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was sworn in as Sheriff-Coroner of Tulare County by the Honorable Tulare County presiding judge Juliet Boccone on Jan. 5. Boudreaux has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was nearly 20-years-old. During the ceremony, he thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support over the last 10 years as Sheriff.
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
Despite obligation to consider putting water back into Kern River, water agency sold excess for $10 million
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re all accustomed to the sight now – dirt, weeds and tire tracks where water should be flowing through the barren channel of the Kern River. What would you say, though, if you knew your tax dollars had paid to put water in that empty riverbed – but instead that water […]
AOL Corp
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Hanford that sold for $485,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $318,029. The average price per square foot ended up at $200.
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is currently in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house near Avenue 310 and Road 72 in Goshen. She left on a black and white BMX-style bike with red […]
Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash
BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
Lightning strike causes transformer to explode in Visalia
Workers in Visalia captured the moment that a transformer was struck by lightning, leading to an explosion.
1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say
DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano […]
Expect another round of rain beginning Saturday night in Kern County
We are going to see the start of more wet weather arrive tonight around Kern County. We had mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but rain will arrive late this evening into Sunday morning. Not a lot of rain expected with this storm, but a much wetter system arrives on Monday. This atmospheric river event could bring […]
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
