PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jaylen Forbes’ 22 points helped Tulane defeat Temple 87-76 on Saturday. Forbes added six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American Athletic). Sion James added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Kevin Cross shot 5 of 15 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO