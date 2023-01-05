Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man found pinned in farming equipment critically injured: sheriff
BIG ROCK, Ill. - A Kane County man was critically injured after becoming pinned in farming equipment in Big Rock Friday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury accident in the 45w600 block of Wheeler Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man, 40, stuck in farming equipment.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
1470 WMBD
Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
Dog Believed to Have Died in Barn Fire in December Found Alive 62 Miles Away and Reunited With Illinois Family
A dog missing since a barn fire in early December has been reunited with its Illinois family. Ollie, a German shepherd/golden retriever mix, disappeared after a barn fire in December and was recently spotted 62 miles away from home. On Thursday, family members thought they were being interviewed to spread...
Central Illinois Proud
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
starvedrock.media
Drivers troubled by icy roads late this week
Icy roads caused 20-something drivers to collide with embankments last week. On Thursday night, Lucinda Vazquez of Marseilles was east of Dayton when her car hit an icy patch on North 31st road. The car came to rest in the ditch. Before 6am Friday, Austin Craig of Ottawa drove into a slick spot on North 2653rd road, southwest of Marseilles. His car was damaged when it hit a ditch bank. Craig was cited for not reducing speed to avoid an accident.
waste360.com
Agreement Over Lee County Landfill Sparks Legal Debate
“The promise given was a necessity of the past: the word broken is a necessity of the present.” Attributed to Niccolò Machiavelli, a 16th Century precursor of today’s political strategist, the remark denotes that someone in power is free to make, keep or break a pledge as the circumstances require.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka man arrested after making terrorist threat to school district
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka police arrested a man Saturday who they said made a terrorist threat to a school district. Police said Jared Cochran, 39, is charged with Terrorism False Threat, Making a Terrorist Threat, and Disorderly Conduct. According to a Facebook post from the Eureka Police Department,...
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Pleads Guilty in Bureau County; Streator Man Indicted in La Salle County
Tracy Lynn Cockream, age 44 of Streator was arrested on a warrant for allegedly committing criminal trespass to vehicles. The alleged activity dates to August 30, 2021. She'd been in and out of court as the case worked through the process. Eventually a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was taken in late Friday afternoon at the Bureau County Jail in Princeton. In front of a judge on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty and was given a few days of jail time, with credit for time served. She must pay all associated costs, or appear in court again in April.
starvedrock.media
Streator Bust Lands Three Men In Jail
One search warrant carried out in Streator led to three guys being hauled off to jail. During the same bust Thursday, 32-year-old Jeremy Seroka and 50-year-old Arthur Cook both of Streator were arrested along with 45-year-old Edwin McGee of Joliet. Seroka is charged with dealing cocaine while Cook is charged with dealing and aggravated battery. McGee meanwhile is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire crews respond to wind turbine fire
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments responded to a wind turbine fire Friday. According to a Mendota fire Facebook post, fire crews saw that the housing at the top of the tower was fully engulfed upon their arrival. Fire crews secured the area...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Serve Warrants
Ottawa police executed a couple of warrants Wednesday. Forty-six-year-old Jeremy Guerrero of Boyce Place in Ottawa was picked up at Albin Stevens Drive at Woodward Memorial Drive. The court says he failed to appear to answer to a charge of driving on a suspended license. Also served with a warrant...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for death of father
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man convicted last October for the death of his father will spend the better part of 60 years in prison. Peoria County Court records say a judge Thursday sentenced Mark Runyon, 43, to that time in prison, for which he must serve 100 percent before he can be released.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
Comments / 3