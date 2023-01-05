ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 28

Susan Palermo O'Leary
3d ago

Why even have a dog if you're capable of doing something like that; I hope they find her the most loveable home, he doesn't deserve her 😡👎

Reply
6
Linda Hargrove
3d ago

I am Happy for Allie she is in better hands, as for Mr. Newark he should be put on a 1ft lease with no food ,water or shelter his hands and feet tied and tape across his mouth leave him there for a week or 2 see if he likes it. I pray he does not have kids and should be barred from owning any animal.

Reply
5
Dorann Weber
3d ago

what a piece of dirt that man is. I hope he gets the higest degree of law punishment...

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHO 13

2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
CBS New York

Caught on camera: N.J. troopers rescue missing man

SANDYSTON, N.J. -- A heroic rescue by state troopers in New Jersey was caught on camera.They tracked down and saved a man in the mountains of Stokes State Forest. He had been missing for 24 hours and was suffering from hypothermia.Chaotic body cam footage shows the moment the troopers found the missing man in frigid temperatures, nearly dead.The victim, Tom McHugh, was reported missing by his daughter on Dec. 17, 24 hours after he went for a ride on his UTV, or side-by-side, in the rural Sussex County forest. As night fell, the search began."We got a picture of the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
KCRG.com

Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
MISSOURI STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Driver hurt when machine falls off trailer, lands on SUV roof: police

A 47-year-old woman is in stable condition after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer in High Bridge, New Jersey, and landed on top of her SUV, authorities said. The dump truck driver was making a right turn from northbound West Main Street onto Bridge Street when the truck rolled over and the machinery slid off, crashing onto the southbound SUV, High Bridge police said.
HIGH BRIDGE, NJ
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy