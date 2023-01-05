SANDYSTON, N.J. -- A heroic rescue by state troopers in New Jersey was caught on camera.They tracked down and saved a man in the mountains of Stokes State Forest. He had been missing for 24 hours and was suffering from hypothermia.Chaotic body cam footage shows the moment the troopers found the missing man in frigid temperatures, nearly dead.The victim, Tom McHugh, was reported missing by his daughter on Dec. 17, 24 hours after he went for a ride on his UTV, or side-by-side, in the rural Sussex County forest. As night fell, the search began."We got a picture of the...

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO