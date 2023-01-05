Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble -- less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania...
Pa. woman accused of not reporting a death and then stealing from the deceased
WILLIAMSPORT-A homeless Lycoming County woman is accused of not reporting a man’s death and then stealing from the deceased. Amber Nicole Burkhart, 33, was charged Friday with abuse of corpse and theft. She was committed to the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Lycoming Regional Police say they...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. Investigators say […]
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges
An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary he
Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man accused of beating a woman enough to send her to the hospital with serious injuries and brutally killing her dog is headed to prison for decades, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Kevin Jara Sanchez was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 after pleading guilty to felony counts of […]
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
