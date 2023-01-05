ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car

Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman knocked out over divorce papers

Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire

A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault

Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
MUNCY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wkok.com

Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill his husband with an axe and burn the house down. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday troopers responded to an incident happening at a home in Ashland around 11:00 p.m. Investigators say […]
ASHLAND, PA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges

An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly jumps out of car after harassing woman

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say jumped out of a car on State Route 309 after he harassed the driver. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 10 around 11:00 p.m., troopers received a call that a man jumped out of a car in Schuylkill County. Police say that […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA

