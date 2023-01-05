Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
Pa. man accused of holding Eat’n Park employees hostage: reports
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after holding two employees and a manager of a Pittsburgh-area Eat‘n Park hostage, according to stories from TribLive and WPXI. Citing police reports, the news outlets said officers were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road after getting a report of shots being fired.
chautauquatoday.com
18-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Ellicott Shooting
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man during an incident in the Town of Ellicott late Friday night. Ellicott Town Police say Tucker Richard has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting at 2256 Willard Street Extension. Chautauqua County dispatchers received a 911 call at about 10:00 PM for a report of a gunshot victim at the residence. Ellicott Police and Jamestown Police responded and found the victim, 57-year-old Scott Blake, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, Ellicott Police detectives, and members of the Chautauqua County Forensic Identification Team secured the scene and obtained a search warrant. Once completed, Richard was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment.
Erie man hit by train, police investigating
An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7. According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St. Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
explore venango
Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two local individuals who are accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman in their care were held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, charges against 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel and 40-year-old Montice Marie Robinson, both of Franklin, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, January 4.
Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say
A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
erienewsnow.com
Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by […]
explore venango
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
wesb.com
Fatal Car Accident in Fredonia
A fatal motor vehicle accident was reported in Fredonia on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Route 60 just south of Vineyard Dr. for report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was operated by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga...
erienewsnow.com
Original Sign Returns to Arby's Restaurant in Meadville
The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.
erienewsnow.com
Therapy Dogs United Brings Comfort, Smiles to People who Need it Most: Community Gems
To say Pat Christianson is a dog lover is an understatement. While her dog Fritz is not a therapy dog, the former Erie television anchor left the business in 2008 to start Therapy Dogs United. "There was no charity that was training, evaluating and placing therapy dogs out in the...
