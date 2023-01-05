ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Defense Felt Toriano Pride's Impact in 2022

By Brad Senkiw
 3 days ago

Clemson cornerback produces on the field as a true freshman, and he could have a much larger role next season.

Toriano Pride Jr. made an impact on the Clemson defense in 2022.

As a true freshman, the St. Louis native saw action in 272 snaps over 13 games. He made one start and recorded 22 tackles on the season.

Pride made his first career interception against NC State, and produced his first sack against Miami. Overall, it was a solid season for a young player who grew up quickly.

"I think I've developed a lot just coming from spring camp, in January, February and going into fall camp," Pride said after the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl. "I really have no choice but to get better, honestly."

The Tigers needed him early. Between injuries and struggles at cornerback, Pride was a key depth piece. Pride was aggressive in pass defense, wasn't afraid to be physically in tackling and was willing to learn. His mindset helped him get on the field early in his career, and that bodes well for the future of the Clemson defense.

Even with senior cornerback Sheridan Jones deciding to use his final year of eligibility, Pride's development will be key. He's still in contention for major playing in 2023, and with a stellar defensive recruiting class joining the Tigers and several possible key returns from veterans in 2023, the program is expecting a big season.

"We got a lot of talent, a lot of great (class of) '23 guys coming in," Pride said. "So we are going to keep working. I'm really just looking forward to next season grinding this offseason."

Clemson, SC
