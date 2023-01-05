Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods would like to run it back, but will they?



Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods very well could have one foot out the door already due to the defense's performance this season. It has improved in the second half despite being depleted at the linebacker position. Woods himself hopes to be back.

"I hope I have the opportunity to come back," said Woods. "I know things haven't gone the way we wanted this year."

When asked if he's been given assurance about his job going into the offseason, Woods said no but it's normal.

"No. I'm sure we're going to have to discussions after the season like we do every year."

Cleveland has been hit hard by the run. Many times this season teams have run as much as they want on Cleveland. Giving up 134 rushing yards a game has Cleveland ranked 25th in the NFL.

"Everyone knows we struggled with the run game this year. I feel like our guys in the secondary's communication has gotten better through the season. That's why we're playing better from a pass standpoint. Run game, we've just got to get better."

Denzel Ward is a big help in the secondary because she's simply played better as the years went on. He's up to three interceptions after getting one from Carson Wentz last weekend.

"I think you have to work through issues. There are some things I'm not doing pressure-wise, that I'd like to do. It's a learning process. There's nothing I go back and regret."

