ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend

Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
MILFORD, KS
JC Post

Geary County CVB staff will participate in a Sportsman's Expo

Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau representatives will travel to Denver on Tuesday to participate in the Sportsman's Expo for the remainder of the week. Donna Price, CVB Director, said after that they will participate in the American Bus Association marketplace in February in Detroit, Michigan. "When we go to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56

An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat will be held in Manhattan

Regional information and updates will be provided during the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. at the Manhattan Conference Center. Speakers will range from Kansas State University President Richard Linton to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Discussion and update topics will go from regional attraction projects to a housing panel. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda at 2:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Fort Riley Update at 3 p.m. Thursday.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowley-Williams, Cassandra Elizabeth Ann; 28; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Salina Police ask public for information about string of storage unit burglaries

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December. The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:
SALINA, KS
JC Post

South Washington Street roundabout project is updated

There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home

Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex

An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday

One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
salinapost.com

Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

New Exhibit Coming to the Geary County Historical Museum

There will be a new exhibit coming to the Geary County Historical Society in 2023. Businesses, Then and Now will be installed in the auditorium space in late spring. The new exhibit will focus on the evolution of businesses in Geary County from general stores to grocery stores. The Historical...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy