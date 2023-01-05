SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December. The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:

SALINA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO