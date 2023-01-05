Read full article on original website
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
Junction City employees are honored
The City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee has congratulated the January Employment Anniversary recipients.
Geary County CVB staff will participate in a Sportsman's Expo
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau representatives will travel to Denver on Tuesday to participate in the Sportsman's Expo for the remainder of the week. Donna Price, CVB Director, said after that they will participate in the American Bus Association marketplace in February in Detroit, Michigan. "When we go to...
Community updates are planned for the next MAC Breakfast
Updates from the Military Affairs Council, City, County and Fort Riley are on the agenda for the MAC Breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Cost to attend for civilians and...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat will be held in Manhattan
Regional information and updates will be provided during the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. at the Manhattan Conference Center. Speakers will range from Kansas State University President Richard Linton to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Discussion and update topics will go from regional attraction projects to a housing panel. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda at 2:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Fort Riley Update at 3 p.m. Thursday.
WIBW
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Crowley-Williams, Cassandra Elizabeth Ann; 28; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
WIBW
Salina Police ask public for information about string of storage unit burglaries
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December. The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:
South Washington Street roundabout project is updated
There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
salinapost.com
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
New Exhibit Coming to the Geary County Historical Museum
There will be a new exhibit coming to the Geary County Historical Society in 2023. Businesses, Then and Now will be installed in the auditorium space in late spring. The new exhibit will focus on the evolution of businesses in Geary County from general stores to grocery stores. The Historical...
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
1350kman.com
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
