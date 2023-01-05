Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
TNFi Treatment did not Increase Incidence of Hematological Malignancies in Psoriatic Arthritis
Although the incidence rates were similar among those treated with TNFi and biologics-naïve patients, patients with psoriatic arthritis had a 35% increased risk when compared with the general population. Although a moderately increased risk of hematological malignancies was observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when compared with the...
Modified Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Tonsillectomy are Options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Results indicated similar outcomes between those who underwent tonsillectomy and mUPPP, with minor differences favoring the tonsillectomy group. A randomized clinical trial compared the effectiveness of tonsillectomy (TE) and modified uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (mUPPP) as treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. Results indicated similar outcomes among each intervention group, with minor differences that were not clinically relevant.
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
Challenges With Traditional MDD Treatments
Andrew J. Cutler, MD; Gregory Mattingly, MD; and Sagar V. Parikh, MD, FRCPC, comment on the limitations and challenges of traditional treatments for MDD, such as length of treatment and adverse events. Andrew J. Cutler, MD: We still have challenges. Sagar, what are the limitations of some of our traditional...
SGLT2 Inhibitors Can Aid Weight Loss, Reduce Fat Mass in People with Type 2 Diabetes
Using data from 18 trials with more than 1400 participants, a systematic review and meta-analysis offer clinicians an overview of the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use on body composition in people with type 2 diabetes. A systematic review and meta-analysis is providing insight into the effects of SGLT2 inhibitor use...
Role of Dupilumab for Treatment of PN
Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD; Shawn Kwatra, MD; and Sarina B. Elmariah, MD, PhD, discuss a newly approved drug, dupilumab, for the treatment of PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: If I had to summarize what we’ve talked about here, I’d say that a lot of the challenges that we have now before we had our first approved agent, and hopefully more to come, is that when it comes to topicals, you’re not really treating the whole patient. It’s really hard to get the systemic inflammatory component under control. But when you bump up to systemic agents, oftentimes it’s really hard to couple the neural aspect and the inflammatory aspect together in a way that is targeted, efficacious, and safe, without having other issues coming along.
HBV Prevalence Widely Differs by Country in People who Inject Drugs
The prevalence of HBV among people who inject drugs was highest in East and Southeast Asia and lowest in Western Europe. People who inject drugs (PWID) are at a greater risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV), but that risk largely depends on which country they live in. A team, led...
The Effect of Haloperidol as Treatment for Delirium Among Patients in the ICU
The primary outcome was the number of days alive and out of the hospital at 90 days after trial initiation. In a new study, haloperidol was investigated for its impact on delirium in patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and ultimately showed that it does not lead to a greater number of days alive. The antipsychotic compund is commonly used to treat delirium in the ICU but the evidence on the treatment is limited.
Challenges of Topical Medication Use in PN
Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, reviews the limitations of topical treatments when managing PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: I might toss it back over to you, Dr Shawn Kwatra, MD. Another one of those areas that people end up exploring is, how can I take some of these systemic therapies and potentially put them in a topical format and get some use out of them? We know that there’s been an explosion of compounds in pharmacies. A lot of these things are in solution, whether it be topical versions of gabapentin, amitriptyline, ketamine combinations that are out, you name it. Have you found any success out there in some of the compounding solution-based approaches?
SGLT2 Inhibitors Can Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk in People with Diabetes Using Metformin
Using data from more than 55,000 people with diabetes using metformin is providing new insight into the apparent reductions in risk of negative cardiovascular and renal outcomes as well as all-cause mortality with use of SGLT2 inhibitors. Data from a matched comparator study using UK primary care electronic health record...
High Intensity Resistance Training May Reduce Anger in Women with Fibromyalgia
Although high intensity resistance training did not improve mood in women with fibromyalgia, anger decreased during the 8-week, supervised intervention program. In a small sample study of 26 women with fibromyalgia (FM) and 27 healthy controls (HCs), low and high intensity resistance training (LIRT and HIRT, respectively) did not improve mood in patients with FM. However, anger was reduced in patients in the HIRT cohort, according to a study published in Reumatismo.1.
Early Motor Impairment Could Forecast Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder
Children definite motor problems were more likely to have psychotic experiences compared to children with no definite motor problems. New research indicates motor impairment as a child could be a risk factor for mental illnesses. A team, led by Birgitte Klee Burton, PhD, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Centre, Mental...
