ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
969wsig.com

Hearing scheduled for accused police killer

We could be moving closer to a trial date for the man accused of killing two Bridgewater College officers nearly a year ago. According to online records, a hearing is scheduled for this morning for Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland in Rockingham County Circuit Court. At which time a judge...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
969wsig.com

New fire house open house scheduled for today

Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy