Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
Hudson County 2022 in review: Jersey City development rose to new heights, and everyone got into the act
There are many imprecise ways to measure the pace of Hudson County’s vertical growth in 2022. Perhaps it’s the number of days the drone of drills interrupted a Zoom work call, the number of sidewalks that were rerouted into roadways or the number of new faces on the block once the noise had died down.
Tolls increase Sunday for New York-New Jersey crossings
NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.
Driver Rear-Ended By Bus Near MetLife Reaches $1.7M Settlement With NJ Transit
A driver whose car was rear-ended by a commuter bus after he stopped for a flat on a Route 3 bridge in East Rutherford reportedly settled a lawsuit against NJ TRANSIT for $1.7 million. Renator Pastor -- then 21 -- of Bloomfield was headed west when he got a flat,...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
The positivity rates in the city are over 30%.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
travelawaits.com
One Of New York City’s Most Famous Streets Is Getting A Major Makeover — Why It’s Great For Visitors
New Yorkers and visitors alike will soon get a break when they visit the city’s bustling Fifth Avenue. The stretch of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street, which includes the Rockefeller Center area, is a major tourist destination because it’s known around the world for its shopping. Indeed, shoppers in that area can visit luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Prada, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Omega, Chanel, and department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Home sales slowed in all 21 N.J. counties last month despite more price drops
Fewer New Jersey families hung their stocking and lit fires in new homes this holiday season, with total home sales down in all 21 counties in December compared to the same time last year, even as. Home sales were down by one-third from Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, 2022 compared...
paramuspost.com
NAI James E. Hanson and Cushman & Wakefield Negotiate Lease for 79,076 Square Feet of Industrial Space in Carlstadt, N.J.
Carlstadt, N.J. (January 5, 2023) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the lease of 79,076 square feet of industrial space at 100 Industrial Road in Carlstadt, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, SIOR, CCIM, Chris Todd, SIOR and...
Kearney restaurant gets new lease on life amid changing demographics
Kearny was once famous for fish and chips thanks to restaurants like The Thistle and The Argyle.
23 people, places and trends in N.J. cannabis to watch in 2023
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. It took roughly 18 months after recreational weed was legalized in 2020 for the marketplace to open on April 21, 2022,...
Newark man fatally shot in city’s West Ward Friday morning
Officers responded to reports of a shooting between 500 South Orange Ave. and South 20th Street in Newark just after midnight.
NBC New York
NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE
A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
