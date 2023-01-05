Read full article on original website
Surprising! 26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don’t Think of as Old
You might be surprised to learn that some of the things that you drive past every day here in South Jersey are decades or even over a century old and you probably don't even realize it. I started this time-traveling experiment the other day when I drove past the old...
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Second whale washes up on Atlantic City beach
A whale washed up on an Atlantic City beach Saturday. It washed up on the beach in front of Boardwalk Hall. The whale was the second to turn up dead on the beach in about two weeks. A female humpback washed up near Chelsea Avenue Dec. 23. It was 30...
Funniest reviews of the Frank Sinatra rest stop on Garden State Parkway
I constantly wonder if Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra, were still alive, if he'd be happy that New Jersey named a rest area after him. Back in 2021, the Atlantic City Service Area on the Garden State Parkway in Galloway was renamed the Frank Sinatra Service Area. At that...
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
1 dead and 1 injured in Saturday night shooting, cops say
Police are working to identify a suspect in a double shooting Saturday night that killed one man and injured another, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Saunders Avenue in Camden at 8:46 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement. Officers located two men who were suffering gunshot wounds.
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Trenton Mans Gets Life In Prison For Fatal Shooting In Burlington County
A Trenton man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car. Devon Woods, 28, was convicted in October of felony murder, robbery and multiple other charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
