Cape May County, NJ

CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware

HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead and 1 injured in Saturday night shooting, cops say

Police are working to identify a suspect in a double shooting Saturday night that killed one man and injured another, officials said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Saunders Avenue in Camden at 8:46 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a statement. Officers located two men who were suffering gunshot wounds.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS New York

Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
