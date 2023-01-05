Read full article on original website
Layoffs are tech's new normal
The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Fewer autos and bigger profits for carmakers
Sometimes you can make more by making less. Driving the news: Car makers sold just shy of 14 million new vehicles in 2022, according to new data out Wednesday. That's well below the nearly 18 million annual sales rate in the years before the pandemic. The intrigue: Intuitively, it may...
How the latest omnibus bill helps the wealthy save more for retirement
If you're the kind of person who maxes out your 401(k), you're saving an extra $2,000 a year of pre-tax money this year, compared to 2022. That's the largest increase ever, not only in dollar terms but even in percentage terms. Why it matters: The kind of people who max...
Arkansas sees revenue collections tick up
Data: Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Chart: Axios VisualsThe state's general revenue in December hit $773.2 million, up 7.4% or $53.6 million from December 2021. The numbers come from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Why it matters: The money is used to pay for state government, infrastructure, education, public assistance, corrections, Medicaid and transportation.By the numbers: Better-than-projected tax collections largely drove the December increase. Finance Department Secretary Larry Walther told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that income tax payments reflecting tax year 2022 liabilities pushed the forecast for corporate and individual income tax categories. Individual taxes were $288.9 million for the month, up 5.3% year over year. Corporate tax collections were $151.5 million, up nearly 11% from the previous December. Context: In August, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a law to reduce individual income tax to 4.9%, the lowest in state history. The reduction was retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.The top corporate tax rate fell to 5.3% from 5.9% on Jan. 1.
