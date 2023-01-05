Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Police searching for Fond du Lac man in connection to domestic violence incident
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police are searching for a Fond du Lac man in connection to a domestic violence incident. Officers were called to the police station lobby after hours for a domestic dispute complaint. Police say a 39-year-old Fond du Lac woman , who...
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused of Helping Steal a Car
Bail is set at $5,000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc man for his role in the theft of a car earlier this week. Walter Joseph Megna is charged with Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft, both as Party to the Crime, six counts of Felony Bail Jumping, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
94.3 Jack FM
Cash Reward Offered in Manitowoc County Farm Equipment Theft
TOWN OF LIBERTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A $500 cash reward is being offered for information in the theft of farm equipment in Manitowoc County. Deputies say two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes were taken from a location on Newton Road in the town of Liberty, sometime on Dec. 31, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Arrested After Calling 911 Thirteen Times in Three Months
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly called 911 with fake emergencies thirteen times in a three-month period. 33-year-old Holly Arcand has been charged with three counts of False Reporting of an Emergency, and 17 counts of Placing a False Emergency 911 Call. The calls reportedly began...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Convicted in Shooting Near Manitowoc Park
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jordan-Anthony Roberson was convicted Friday for a shooting near a city park last February. Roberson, 18, pleaded no contest to endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, as well as two counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20. According to the...
Oshkosh Police investigate dead dog found in apartment, ask for public's help
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside a residence located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive.
Fox11online.com
Trial for woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer postponed, again
OCONTO (WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking a gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer was postponed Friday from March 8 to May 30. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the Aug. 6, 2021, confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski.
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 7, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac County K9 gets first large drug bust, 1lb each of cocaine & marijuana seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newest K9 of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made its first large drug bust, leading deputies to seize one pound each of cocaine and marijuana. In a Facebook post, deputies say that the incident began with a traffic stop...
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day. A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. “It was emotional,”...
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
