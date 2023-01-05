Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
'Three Amigos' summit we need: Biden, other leaders must get serious on energy, China, cartels
President Biden meets with his counterparts from Mexico and Canada at a pivotal time for North America, as the region faces energy, security and border issues.
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New...
Israel’s Ben-Gvir bans Palestinian flag-flying in public
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s national security minister has ordered police to ban Palestinian flags from public places in the latest crackdown by the country’s new hard-line government. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s order follows a series of other punitive steps against the Palestinians since taking office late last...
EU lawmakers aid Somali man fighting life sentence in Greece
A Somali man serving a 142-year prison sentence in Greece for people smuggling has appeared in court to appeal his sentence
Pakistan seeks $8 billion in three years for flood recovery
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan needs $8 billion from its international partners over the next three years to rebuild the country that is reeling from last year's devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in Geneva on Monday.
Alibaba shares hit 6-month high after Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group, amid a broad rally in Asian shares
Alibaba share rose 9% after news emerged that Ma was ceding control of Ant Group, following China's crackdown on tech companies.
John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment
U.S. manufacturer John Deere has agreed to allow American farmers the right to repair their own equipment, according to a U.S. agriculture industry lobby group.
Comments / 0