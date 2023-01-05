ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
newsnet5

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak

One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...

Comments / 0

Community Policy