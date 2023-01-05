Read full article on original website
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak
One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...
Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice
BEREA, Ohio — After dismissing him from the practice facilities following controversial comments made in an interview, the Browns have officially ruled defensive end Jadeveon Clowney out of their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. In an interview Thursday, Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about...
