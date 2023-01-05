ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
ABC Action News

'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCPO) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake, speaking and his neurological function is intact.
ABC Action News

NFL teams to express support to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin during week 18 games

NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during the final weekend of the regular season. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL has distributed an announcement that can be read before week 18 games. "Throughout this...
ABC Action News

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak

One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...

