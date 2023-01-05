Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
ABC Action News
'I'm in a good place': Tee Higgins speaks for first time since MNF, in contact with Damar Hamlin's mom
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCPO) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's "in a good place" following a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health. Higgins was the last person to have contact with Hamlin before he went into cardiac arrest. While the Buffalo Bills safety is still in critical condition at UC Medical Center, doctors said Hamlin is awake, speaking and his neurological function is intact.
ABC Action News
NFL teams to express support to Buffalo's Damar Hamlin during week 18 games
NFL teams will show support for Damar Hamlin during the final weekend of the regular season. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL has distributed an announcement that can be read before week 18 games. "Throughout this...
ABC Action News
Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak
One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals. "He continues to progress remarkably...
Comments / 0