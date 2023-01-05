Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
Happy Valley fans have been left confused following the latest episode’s scenes set in Sheffield.The BBC drama’s third and final series continued on Sunday (8 January) with an instalment that ended on yet another giant cliffhanger.However, it was where the scene was filmed that caused some consternation among fans.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*The episode saw Catherine follow her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and her boyfriend Neil (Con O'Neill) as they seemingly escorted her grandson to see his father Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) in a Sheffield prison behind her back.To follow them undetected, Catherine borrowed a car...
The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.
