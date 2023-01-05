Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
Adam Rich death: Former Eight is Enough child star dies aged 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as “America's little brother” on Eight is Enough has died aged 54.Rich died on Saturday (7 January) in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious. Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981. He had several run-ins with police...
Princess Kate celebrates 41st birthday on eve of Prince Harry's memoir release
Princess Kate celebrates her 41st birthday today, 9 January, one day before Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir is due to hit shelves around the world.The Princess of Wales will likely mark the occasion in private with her family.Kate’s celebrations come amid a period of fracture and turmoil within the royal family, as Harry made accusations about his relatives - including his sister-in-law- in extracts seen from his autobiography Spare ahead of its relase.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
