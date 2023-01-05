Read full article on original website
Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin
RIGHTS Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the...
SFGate
China Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reaches $190 Million Total, Wins Fourth Weekend
“Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its uneven box office career in mainland China with a fourth weekend at the top of the charts. The film earned $16.5 million (RMB114 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That represented 55% of the weekend’s nationwide cinema revenue total.
Canal Plus To Acquire Orange’s Pay Channels, Film & TV Production Arm
French pay-TV giant Canal Plus Group and major telecom operator Orange have signed a memorandum of understanding under which Canal will acquire Orange’s OCS pay channel package as well as Orange Studio, its film and TV co-production subsidiary. A deal would result in Canal becoming the sole shareholder in both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed, however Les Echos reports that Orange has been operating at a loss and “has undertaken to pay minimums guarantees to Canal over three to four years.” OCS channels are distributed on all platforms including Canal Plus while Orange Studio has more than 200 co-productions to its...
