Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Says Restructuring and Content Write-Off Frenzy Is Over in 2023: ‘We’re Done With That Chapter’

‘Big Brother UK’ Maker Initial Hires Fulwell 73’s Caroline Roseman For Creative Director Role
Initial has hired Fulwell 73’s Director of Development Caroline Roseman, as the Banijay indie gears up to return Big Brother to British screens. Roseman takes on newly created role of Creative Director, Development, reporting to Managing Director Katy Manley. Her hire comes after Deadline revealed Cat Lynch was exiting her Joint Managing Director role at Initial to join Dan Grabiner’s Amazon Studios team in the UK. It also comes as Initial readies one of the biggest projects in UK television right now – reality competition format Big Brother’s return, this time to Love Island network ITV2. The show has played on both Channel 4 and Channel 5 in...
China Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reaches $190 Million Total, Wins Fourth Weekend
“Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its uneven box office career in mainland China with a fourth weekend at the top of the charts. The film earned $16.5 million (RMB114 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That represented 55% of the weekend’s nationwide cinema revenue total.
Indian Hit ‘Dostojee’ Gets Channel 4 Deal – Global Bulletin
RIGHTS Channel 4 has acquired U.K. and Ireland broadcast and streaming rights for Indian festival favorite and box office success “Dostojee” (“Two Friends”), directed by Prasun Chatterjee. Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash (Asik Shaikh), the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul (Arif Shaikh), whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the...
