Carmichael, CA

ABC10

2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CBS San Francisco

Update: Authorities confirm body found on Highway 4 in Concord was missing man

CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day, authorities said.Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, told KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered. Police in Concord confirmed Saturday evening that a body found was that of Lazenby Jr. The body was found in an area that was searched earlier in the week, authorities. No cause of death has been determined.Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation in the days to come.
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman charged in shooting death of next-door neighbor

ANTIOCH -- An Antioch woman is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement for allegedly shooting and killing her next-door neighbor during an argument last week, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Serico Justice, 37, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail and is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis. Police said they received calls about a fight at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. Justice allegedly armed herself with a handgun prior to the altercation. She allegedly shot Willis once in the head during the argument. Willis later died that day at a hospital. Willis is facing one count of felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, prosecutors said.
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Young Woman

Young Woman Dies in Vanden Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash in Fairfield on January 4 killed a woman who was 19. The Fairfield Police Department received a call of an accident along Vanden Road eastbound around 8:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole located along the side.
FAIRFIELD, CA

