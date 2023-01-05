Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Related
2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
KCRA.com
Deputies search for person of interest in shooting death of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies released the photo of a person of interest Friday in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer in Sacramento County. Corey was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova in August 2022. He was taken to the hospital where he eventually...
One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.The shooting remains under investigation.
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing brother outside Sky River Casino in Elk Grove
Elk Grove Police arrested a suspect who stabbed his own brother in the parking lot outside the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove late Thursday night. A Sacramento man has been arrested after stabbing his brother during an altercation. Last night around 11:20, officers responded to the Sky River Casino...
KCRA.com
Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
Update: Authorities confirm body found on Highway 4 in Concord was missing man
CONCORD -- A body found alongside Highway 4 in Concord Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year Day, authorities said.Concord police and California Highway Patrol dispatchers began receiving calls about the body at about 2 p.m.The body was located on the eastbound side of Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.The family of Damond Lazenby Jr., who disappeared in the area on Jan. 1, told KPIX that the body is their son. His car was discovered abandoned near where the body was discovered. Police in Concord confirmed Saturday evening that a body found was that of Lazenby Jr. The body was found in an area that was searched earlier in the week, authorities. No cause of death has been determined.Lazenby's vehicle was found abandoned in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway. He had not been seen or heard from since the night of his disappearance.Concord police, the CHP and the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office will continue the investigation in the days to come.
17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
Suspect in ‘violent incident’ in El Dorado County found dead in the American River
(KTXL) — A body recovered from the South Fork of the American River on Wednesday has been identified as a man that was a suspect in a crime that occurred in December, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, 2022, Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, allegedly attacked two men in the 5300 […]
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Antioch woman charged in shooting death of next-door neighbor
ANTIOCH -- An Antioch woman is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement for allegedly shooting and killing her next-door neighbor during an argument last week, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Serico Justice, 37, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail and is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis. Police said they received calls about a fight at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. Justice allegedly armed herself with a handgun prior to the altercation. She allegedly shot Willis once in the head during the argument. Willis later died that day at a hospital. Willis is facing one count of felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, prosecutors said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Young Woman
Young Woman Dies in Vanden Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash in Fairfield on January 4 killed a woman who was 19. The Fairfield Police Department received a call of an accident along Vanden Road eastbound around 8:39 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole located along the side.
Comments / 1