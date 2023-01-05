ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Masters Extends Two Special Invitations for First Time Since 2019

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27z0ho_0k4bCY7z00

19-year-old Gordan Sargent and 27-year-old Kazuki Higa will tee it up at the 2023 Masters.

For the first time since 2019, Augusta National has extended two rare special invitations to the 2023 Masters Tournament .

The tournament invited 19-year-old Gordon Sargent and 27-year-old Kazuki Higa to compete in their first Masters, and on Thursday Augusta National announced that both players have accepted the invitation.

The last time Augusta National extended an invitation to a non-exempt player was in 2019, to Japan’s Shugo Imahira. Imahira was ranked 53rd in the world at the time—just outside of an automatic invitation through a top-50 ranking.

Higa is in a similar position as Imahira, as he has collected six career wins on the Japan Golf Tour, with four of those coming this past year. He finished at the top of Japan Golf Tour’s Order of Merit in 2022 as well, an honor which 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama also has on his resume.

The Masters has long been known to promote the growth of the game globally, so Higa’s invitation is fitting. Sargent, however, is the first American to ever receive and accept a special invitation to the Masters.

The Vanderbilt University sophomore is the reigning NCAA Division I men’s individual champion. He captured the prestigious title by birdieing the first hole of a four-man playoff. Sargent, the No. 3 amateur in the world, became the first freshman since 2007 to take home the individual title.

Sargent is also the first amateur to accept a special invitation from Augusta National since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

The 19-year-old’s special invitation could signal a decision by the Masters to invite the reigning NCAA champion annually, as many have called for. The tournament already invites both the U.S. Amateur Champion and the U.S. Amateur runner-up. The additional exemption would align with the game’s recent efforts to give younger players additional pathways to the high ranks of professional golf.

The Masters’s invitation of Higa also sympathizes with this trend, as the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour recently announced a new partnership with the Japan Golf Tour, providing mobility for its players between tours.

The 2023 Masters field now includes 80 players . Just last month, Augusta National announced that eligible LIV Golf members will be permitted to play in the tournament. As of now, 16 members of the Saudi-backed league will be teeing it up come April.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive

LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
tennismajors.com

Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final

The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
iheart.com

Sports: Debate Over The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World."

There's a Debate Over Which of These Two Ladies is The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World" What The Cancelled Bills-Bengals Game Means For The AFC Playoffs. The Houston Roughnecks Released Their Schedule For The Upcoming XFL Season. Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Saves Kids From Drowning. Texas Fires...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro faces BACKLASH for untucked shirt at Tournament of Champions

Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun embraced the Maui crowd in the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions by "hanging loose" with his untucked shirt. Spaun's game was certainly relaxed and carefree on Friday on the Plantation Course as he carded a 5-under 68 to reach 14-under for the week. He and Scottie Scheffler are just two shots behind Collin Morikawa.
KAHULUI, HI
golfmagic.com

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"

Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
HAWAII STATE
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy