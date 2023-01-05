Read full article on original website
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announces return for 2023 season
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus is not done playing in Oregon green and yellow. He announced his intention to return for the 2023 season in a social media video accompanied by the text "We ain't done yet" released on Sunday afternoon. Dorlus will be a fifth-year senior in 2023 having...
Former 4-Star QB Butterfield transferring from Oregon to SJSU
The San Jose State Spartans have the Mountain West’s top projected returning quarterback for the 2023 season. Now they have added a former 4-Star QB to the room with three years of eligibility. Former 4-Star quarterback and Oregon Ducks transfer Jay Butterfield announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday.
Live WBB Updates: No. 18 Ducks seeking desert road sweep against No. 15 Arizona
The 18th ranked Ducks seek to sweep the Arizona schools for the first time since 2019 when they face No. 15 Arizona at 4 PM on Sunday afternoon in Tucson. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Oregon (12-3, 3-1) has won its last two games over USC and...
fishduck.com
Better Than Cristobal? The BEST First-Year Oregon HC at Recruiting: Dan Lanning
An elephant in the room for Oregon football fans was whether new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could be the complete coach in all areas. Considering the Washington and Oregon State games–the description would be, “to be determined” as we watch his growth in 2023 as an in-game coach. For many of us though, even with the mistakes–it was an improvement over the prior coach. We all know that Mario Cristobal hung his hat on recruiting, but what if Coach Lanning could match those skills?
KGW
Dan Lanning's priorities in transfer portal for Oregon football | Locked On Ducks
The transfer portal window closes in less than two weeks. What are the biggest areas of need still remaining on the Ducks roster?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
All-American Bowl kicks off with Duck interest on both sides of the ball
The Oregon Ducks football program will be watching the All-American Bowl with eyes on two more potential verbal commitments, plus multiple players signed competing in the.
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
