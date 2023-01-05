ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former 4-Star QB Butterfield transferring from Oregon to SJSU

The San Jose State Spartans have the Mountain West’s top projected returning quarterback for the 2023 season. Now they have added a former 4-Star QB to the room with three years of eligibility. Former 4-Star quarterback and Oregon Ducks transfer Jay Butterfield announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday.
SAN JOSE, CA
fishduck.com

Better Than Cristobal? The BEST First-Year Oregon HC at Recruiting: Dan Lanning

An elephant in the room for Oregon football fans was whether new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could be the complete coach in all areas. Considering the Washington and Oregon State games–the description would be, “to be determined” as we watch his growth in 2023 as an in-game coach. For many of us though, even with the mistakes–it was an improvement over the prior coach. We all know that Mario Cristobal hung his hat on recruiting, but what if Coach Lanning could match those skills?
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?

Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
LANE COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time

One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
ROSEBURG, OR
Doug Stewart

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.
REEDSPORT, OR
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile

Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
ALBANY, OR
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy