General Motors Records 3% Sales Increase in 2022, FCA US Drops 13%

General Motors Co. in Detroit and FCA U.S. in Auburn Hills have reported their fourth-quarter and full-year sales results, which saw GM No. 1 in total sales in the industry with a 3 percent increase, while FCA dropped 13 percent year-over-year.

For the ninth straight year, GM led the industry in total pickup, full-size light-duty, and heavy-duty pickups for the third straight year, and full-size SUVs for the 48 th straight year. It also was No. 1 in large luxury SUV sales, including the ninth consecutive year for the Cadillac Escalade, and first in luxury sports car sales, led by the Chevrolet Corvette.

In the fourth quarter, the company sold 623,261 vehicles, a 41 percent year-over-year increase.

“GM is carrying strong momentum in North America into 2023,” says Steven Carlisle, executive vice president of GM and president of GM North America. “We see opportunities to grow our EV market share with nine all-electric models on sale, expand our truck leadership with four new Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty and midsize pickups, and win new customers with the affordable and stylish 2024 Chevrolet Trax, which is the best entry-level vehicle we’ve ever built.”

Chevrolet sales were up 43 percent in Q4 and 6 percent in 2022, while Bolt EV and Bolt EUV delivered their best sales year ever. Bolt EV earned highest mix of buyers under the age of 36 among EV competitors. Colorado sales were up 22 percent and Equinox sales 28 percent in 2022.

Cadillac sales saw double digit increases in both timeframes, up 75 percent in Q4 and 14 percent in 2022. Escalade led the second-place segment competitor by 6 points of retail share in 2022. The CT5 has its best sales year ever with momentum from CT5-V Blackwing.

GMC sales were up 42 percent in Q4, 7 percent in 2022 and a company record retail market share of 3.8 percent, bolstered by Sierra’s best-ever retail segment share. GMC registered as the No. 1 premium truck brand, with 201,966 units sold at retail in Denali or AT4 trim; 46 percent of GMC sales. Sales of the GMC Canyon were up 15 percent, while Terrain sales up 82 percent in 2022.

Fleet sales jumped 101 percent in Q4 and 44 percent in 2022, representing 21 percent of GM’s sales mix. It also marked GM’s best year for commercial deliveries since 2006 and best-ever full-size and midsize pickup sales to commercial and government customers. Sales to small businesses went up 20 percent in 2022 while BrightDrop expanded internationally with DHL Express Canada as its newest customer.

FCA US, on the other hand, reported sales of 347,669 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,547,076 vehicles for 2022. Overall, total U.S. sales for the fourth quarter declined 16 percent while full-year results decreased 13 percent.

The company’s total plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) U.S. sales increased 26 percent year-over-year and 21 percent in the fourth quarter versus last year. Stellantis is setting the course for a 50 percent sales mix of its passenger car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the United States by the end of this decade.

“We saw strong demand for our PHEV offerings in the face of industry market conditions that carried across 2021 into 2022, including production constraints and a disruption of parts and materials in general, which adversely affected our overall sales,” says Jeff Kommor, U.S. head of sales.

“Sales of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe increased 46 percent over last year, and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, introduced to the market late last year, accounted for 11 percent of the nameplate’s performance. As we look to 2023 and navigate the industry transformations that are occurring, we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network.”

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 43,176 (24 percent) of total Jeep Wrangler sales in 2022. Sales of the Wrangler 4xe increased 22 percent during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, which went on sale in late 2022, accounted for 5,813 (11 percent) of Grand Cherokee U.S sales in the fourth quarter. The vehicles represent the brand’s start of its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance, and capability, on and off the road.

The Jeep Compass increased 14 percent in total yearly sales versus 2021 and was up 9 percent in fourth quarter total U.S. sales versus same quarter last year. The new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum with the vehicles selling a combined 47,995 units in 2022.

The Dodge brand’s total U.S. sales in the fourth quarter increased 15 percent versus same quarter last year. The Dodge Challenger retained America’s No. 1 muscle car claim for the second consecutive year.

The brand also saw 2022 total U.S. sales of Dodge Challenger increase 1 percent and Dodge Charger up 2 percent versus the 2021 calendar year. Challenger, Charger, and Durango were up 27 percent, 3 percent, and 22 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Chrysler 300 total U.S. sales increased 15 percent in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit Auto Show this past September, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.

The Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 14,392 (15 percent) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 98,624 in 2022.

The Ram brand’s total U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel increased 28 percent versus 2021; up 72 percent in total sales in the fourth quarter versus same period last year.

Strength of demand for Ram commercial fleet vehicles gave the Ram ProMaster van its best-ever fourth quarter total U.S. sales, up 33 percent versus the same period last year. The Ram ProMaster City saw its best-ever retail sales in the fourth quarter, up 102 percent, and its second-best total U.S. fourth quarter sales, up 83 percent versus the same period last year.

The post General Motors Records 3% Sales Increase in 2022, FCA US Drops 13% appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .