Colorado State

Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3) meet the Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) Thursday at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Canucks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The defending champs are on a slide, going 0-3-1 in the last 4 games, including an 0-2-1 skid in 3 games at home. Defense and goaltending has gone south, allowing a total of 20 goals during the 4-game stretch.

The Canucks have dropped 3 in a row, including a 6-2 spanking at home from the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Vancouver has also struggled on defense and goaltending, as it has allowed 13 goals in the 3-game skid.

Avalanche at Canucks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:09 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Avalanche -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Canucks +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (+145) | Canucks +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Avalanche at Canucks projected goalies

Alexander Georgiev (15-9-3, 2.68 GAA, .915 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Spencer Martin (11-7-1, 3.63 GAA, .883 SV%)

Georgiev allowed 3 goals on 28 shots last time out against the Vegas Golden Knights Monday in a loss, and he has coughed up 17 goals on his past 111 shots in 4 starts. He hasn’t won since Dec. 23 in Nashville.

Martin was socked around for 5 goals on 28 shots in the 6-2 loss to the Islanders, and he has allowed 5 or more goals in 4 of the last 6 appearances. He allowed 3 goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 win in Colorado in his 1st start against the Avs this season.

Avalanche at Canucks picks and predictions

Prediction

Canucks 5, Avalanche 4

The CANUCKS (+135) are worth a roll of the dice in a battle between 2 teams not playing very well, and in a game between 2 teams with ice-cold goalies.

Vancouver has actually posted a 31-14 record in the past 45 meetings against Colorado, while going 14-6 in the last 20 home games against the defending champs.

The Canucks +1.5 (-190) are a little on the expensive side, costing you nearly 2 times your potential return if you need insurance and can’t stomach the idea of playing them straight up.

AVOID.

OVER 6.5 (+100) is the best play on the board, as both Georgiev and Martin have really struggled lately.

In addition, the Over is 4-1-1 in the last 6 meetings in this series, and an impressive 5-0-1 in the last 6 meetings in Vancouver.

