Police: DNA of man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on knife sheath at crime scene
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: DNA of man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on knife sheath at crime scene.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: DNA of man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on knife sheath at crime scene.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0