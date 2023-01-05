ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police: DNA of man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on knife sheath at crime scene

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: DNA of man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on knife sheath at crime scene.

