ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ciqL_0k4bAFfq00

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) and Orlando Magic (14-24) meet Thursday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites in a 131-107 win at the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday. G Ja Morant finished with 23 points and 8 assists, both team-highs, as Memphis won its 4th straight game. The Grizzlies are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 4 games.

The Magic covered as 1-point home underdogs in a 126-115 win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday. F Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the absence of 4 suspended Magic players. Orlando is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games vs. teams with a winning record.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Grizzlies at Magic odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:34 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Grizzlies -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Magic +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies -7.5 (-102) | Magic +7.5 (-118)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Grizzlies at Magic key injuries

Grizzlies

  • Not yet submitted

Magic

  • F Bol Bol (health and safety protocols) out
  • G Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable
  • F Moritz Wagner (suspension) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Grizzlies at Magic picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 129, Magic 110

PASS.

The Grizzlies (-270) should come out on top, but there is no need to risk almost 3 times your potential profit on the ML when Memphis should win by margin. Bet the spread or total instead.

BET GRIZZLIES -7.5 (-102).

The Grizzlies have looked great lately, winning their last 4 games by an average of 15.5 points. The Magic are coming off a good win vs. the Thunder, but Oklahoma City was due for a letdown after winning straight up as an 11.5-point home underdog 150-117 vs. the Boston Celtics Tuesday. Don’t overreact to Orlando’s win over Oklahoma City. Lay the points.

BET OVER 231.5 (-110).

The Over is 4-0 in Orlando’s last 4 games after covering in its previous game and 6-2 in the last 8 meetings between these teams in Orlando. Memphis is averaging 121 points in its last 4 games and should help the Over hit vs. a Magic team that is 27th in defensive efficiency when playing at home.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions absolutely crushed Aaron Rodgers with a hilarious mashup video after their win

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field on Sunday night and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory over the Packers which ended Green Bay’s season. Then a few moments after the game, the Lions’ social media team got its own win over the legendary quarterback when they posted a hilarious mashup video on TikTok that absolutely lit up Rodgers and the things he was saying leading up to this game as well as things he said recently in his career.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) to return and start on Tuesday vs. Suns

After missing 11 games due to a shoulder subluxation injury, Steph Curry could be on his way back to the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup. According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the reigning NBA Finals MVP will return on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. In his return to the court on Tuesday, Curry will re-join Golden State’s starting backcourt alongside Klay Thompson. Curry’s playing time for Tuesday is still being decided, per Andrews.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski

The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski. A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player props and best bets as No. 13 Virginia hosts North Carolina in pivotal ACC tilt

Now that college football is over, it’s time to fully turn our attention to the hardwood. There’s a big ACC matchup on tap Tuesday night as the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers host unranked — but receiving votes — North Carolina. The Tar Heels have had a bit of a rollercoaster of a season as they started out the season at No. 1 and then fell out of the rankings after losing four straight games in late November/early December. Since then, however, Hubert Davis’s squad has won six of the last seven.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban was one of the biggest - and saddest - stars of the national title game

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Georgia took down TCU in the national championship game Monday night and let’s be honest – that thing was over pretty quickly. The Horned Frogs from the Big 12 were clearly in over their heads against the SEC power and the Bulldogs cruised to their second straight championship with a 65-7 win.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy