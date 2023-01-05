Memphis Grizzlies at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) and Orlando Magic (14-24) meet Thursday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies covered the spread as 7.5-point favorites in a 131-107 win at the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday. G Ja Morant finished with 23 points and 8 assists, both team-highs, as Memphis won its 4th straight game. The Grizzlies are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 4 games.

The Magic covered as 1-point home underdogs in a 126-115 win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday. F Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the absence of 4 suspended Magic players. Orlando is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 games vs. teams with a winning record.

Grizzlies at Magic odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:34 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Grizzlies -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Magic +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

: Grizzlies -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Magic +225 (bet $100 to win $225) Against the spread (ATS) : Grizzlies -7.5 (-102) | Magic +7.5 (-118)

: Grizzlies -7.5 (-102) | Magic +7.5 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Grizzlies at Magic key injuries

Grizzlies

Not yet submitted

Magic

F Bol Bol (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out G Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable F Moritz Wagner (suspension) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Grizzlies at Magic picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 129, Magic 110

PASS.

The Grizzlies (-270) should come out on top, but there is no need to risk almost 3 times your potential profit on the ML when Memphis should win by margin. Bet the spread or total instead.

BET GRIZZLIES -7.5 (-102).

The Grizzlies have looked great lately, winning their last 4 games by an average of 15.5 points. The Magic are coming off a good win vs. the Thunder, but Oklahoma City was due for a letdown after winning straight up as an 11.5-point home underdog 150-117 vs. the Boston Celtics Tuesday. Don’t overreact to Orlando’s win over Oklahoma City. Lay the points.

BET OVER 231.5 (-110).

The Over is 4-0 in Orlando’s last 4 games after covering in its previous game and 6-2 in the last 8 meetings between these teams in Orlando. Memphis is averaging 121 points in its last 4 games and should help the Over hit vs. a Magic team that is 27th in defensive efficiency when playing at home.

