Sasquatch 92.1 FM

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Florida Man Shreds National Anthem at NFL Game + We Think That’s Why the Jaguars Got to the Playoffs

A local Florida guitarist shredded the National Anthem before the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans kicked off their last regular season game on Jan. 7. The performance was so riveting that we even suspect it offered enough of a jolt to the home team Jaguars as they went on to win the game and gain entry into the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
