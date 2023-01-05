Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Playoff Implications of Bills-Bengals Cancellation
The two AFC teams already had clinched playoff berths, but their seedings have not been secured yet. After the decision to cancel the Bills–Bengals game that was suspended Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, NFL owners voted to pass a resolution for the upcoming AFC playoffs involving the impacted clubs.
SI:AM | A Complicated NFL Finale
Here’s what’s at stake in Week 18 after the NFL canceled Bills-Bengals. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Between Week 18 of the NFL on Saturday and Sunday and the college national title game Monday, we’ve got three days of excellent football on the horizon. In today’s...
Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023
It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts. The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.
What needs to happen for the Bills to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Week 18 of the NFL regular season approaches, the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game has made what was originally a straightforward seeding path for the Bills a bit more complicated. As of Friday night, the team currently holds the No. 2 seed...
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, continues to “progress remarkably,” Bills say
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Friday morning, Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he continues to “progress remarkably” in his recovery, according to the Buffalo Bills. According to the Bills, his breathing tube was removed overnight and his neurological function remains intact. They say...
Damar Hamlin encourages Bills’ return to field: ‘That’s what he wants’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Honoring the wishes of Damar Hamlin and his family, the Bills are resolved to get back on the field Sunday and continue their Super Bowl championship pursuit. “We’re gonna go out there and play for 3,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Thursday. “That’s what...
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Per Report
Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett last month. The Broncos have already begun to put together a list of head coaching candidates to interview, and they continue to look at big names. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the team plans to interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the vacancy.
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
The defensive coordinator interviewed for the same job last year. Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Report: Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ to Play in Wild-Card Round
The quarterback has not played in a game since early December because of a knee injury. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jackson...
Browns Fire Franchise Legend, Radio Voice Bernie Kosar
The retired quarterback announced the news just an hour before the team’s regular-season finale. View the original article to see embedded media. On the same day as the Browns’ regular-season finale, radio voice and former quarterback Bernie Kosar announced he has been fired by the team. “I was...
Report: Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving Children From Ocean
The former NFL running back is reportedly in critical condition following a “swimming accident” in Pensacola, Fla. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean off the coast of Florida. Hillis, 36, was involved in an...
Stetson Bennett Is One Game Away From Becoming an All-Time Great
If the Georgia QB wins his second straight national title Monday, he will go from one of the most doubted to one of the greatest college football players in history. One more game. Stetson Bennett will pull on the silver britches and the “G” helmet a final time Monday, culminating a Georgia career that has surpassed even his most grandiose childhood dreams growing up in Blackshear, Ga., a minuscule map dot 220 miles south of Athens.
